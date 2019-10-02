Three gins that are worth a sip









Caspyn Gin. Picture: Supplied You can safely say that there is a gin out there to satisfy every taste.

What started as a trend has become a staple and with the explosion of craft gins, there’s an ever-expanding variety to choose from.

Recently at the Checkers Craft Gin Awards, I was reminded that not only is this juniper spirit great as a cocktail, but sipping a gin that's been poured over ice is also worthwhile.





These three gins are my recent favourites:





The Prohibition Blue Gin





The new Prohibition Blue Gin is the latest offering from Silver Creek Craft Distillery.





This striking blue colour comes from the flower of the Blue Pea, which means it is 100% natural, and turns pink when mixed with lemon or tonic water.





Prohibition Pink Gin is the clear variation further infused with raspberries and blueberries, and a touch of hibiscus flowers and rose water.





The recommended retail price is R369/750ml bottle.





The Prohibition Blue Gin. Picture supplied

Caspyn West Coast Dry Gin





This gin won a Gold Medal in the SA Craft Gin Awards.





It’s aIso a gin with citrus notes and includes 12 locally foraged botanicals in its distillation in a celebration of Western Cape Fynbos.





Subtle floral notes from Rooibos, Honeybush and Hibiscus enhance the gin to create a well-balanced yet complex drink.





The recommended retail price is R440.





Hendricks Midsummer Solstice





I am a fan of the original so I was pleased to discover that this limited edition is bursting with flavours.





The florals and botanicals make this a perfect choice as a sipping gin, if you mix it with tonic water you will still have an enjoyable drink.





Hendricks Midsummer Solstice. Picture: Joe Sarah

For me, it was just the right mix of juniper and added flavours and I even experimented with various mixers to see how the gin would change and it was always a change for the better.





The recommended retail price is R480.







