The path of high-summer cocktail hour matches the ease and pace of its season: Open the refrigerator, take out a bottle, relish the cold condensation in your hand, pour, mix, drink.
Nothing embodies that spirit quite like wine cocktails, which take little more effort than remembering where you last set down the corkscrew.
Start with a kir. Served chilled and made from only two ingredients - crisp, dry white wine and crème de cassis, a black currant liqueur - a kir mixes itself directly in the glass. Its low-alcohol content is an open invitation to go the length of the sunset and drink two.