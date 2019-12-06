It is that time of the year that is filled with holiday parties that often include alcoholic beverages.

That said, South African Breweries is encouraging all consumers to drink responsibly during this festive season by giving the below useful tips.

Zoleka Lisa, VP for Corporate Affairs at SAB says SAB actively works on fostering a culture of responsible alcohol consumption in SA. She says that they believe that smart drinking choices affect everyone, every day and is key to reducing the harmful effects of the misuse of alcohol.

Don’t drink and drive – rather have an alternative plan

Either have a designated driver for the day/night - the person in your group who does not plan to consume alcohol. Alternatively, make use of a transport service, travel in a group and save costs.

Take enough cash

Take enough cash along on your night out for your planned drinks and eats but make sure you have a little extra for a taxi ride home.

Ensure you have a charged cell phone

Make sure your phone is fully or close to fully charged when going out so that it is easy for you to make use of a taxi service or call someone you trust in case you need a ride home. To be safe, rather download the apps for a taxi service before the time.

Pace yourself - alternate beers with non-alcoholic drinks

Pacing refers to alternating between alcohol and non-alcohol drinks. This allows you to have a lower intake of alcohol over longer periods, which allows the body to break down alcohol at a steady rate, so there is less accumulation of alcohol.

By drinking non-alcoholic drinks, such as water and cold drinks, you will not only reduce the effects of alcohol, but you will be able to enjoy socialising longer. You can also try some non-alcoholic beers such as Castle Free or Becks Blue to practise pacing.

Be sure to enjoy a meal or snack with your beer

To moderate your blood alcohol level, have a meal with your alcoholic drinks or eat foods high in protein like meat and cheese before drinking.

Be a great host

Why not cater to all your guests including those that are not planning on consuming alcohol by having a variety of drinks including non-alcoholic beverages at your party.

Look out for your friends

Be careful not to leave your drink unattended at a bar/restaurant or venue or accept a drink from someone you do not know. Encourage your colleagues and friends to make the same responsible decisions and enjoy your time out during this holiday season.