Toot or a tipple on National Drink Wine Day! Here’s what to eat with wine

February 18 is National Drink Wine Day – time to unwind with a glass or two of your favourite Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay. Wine has been a staple in human culture since its invention in 7000 BC. Some ancient societies enjoyed their wine so much, they even worshipped it.

These days, hundreds of types of wine are produced all over the world, so there is an endless variety to choose from. To celebrate National Drink Wine Day, here are easy food and wine pairing ideas you should know. Pairing wine and food is not always the easiest thing to do. Whether preparing a dinner for a special occasion or just a meal with friends, wine and food pairings can be a challenge. Rosé

Choose a rosé that’s redder in flavour, signalling bolder flavours. Pair your delicious glass with milder dishes: salmon fillet, chicken stew, and roast beet salad are all matches made in heaven for pink wine. Cabernet sauvignon

Make the most of it by grilling strip steaks with rosemary butter and enjoying them with a big, bold cabernet sauvignon. Chilled tomato soup also goes well with cabernet sauvignon. Pinot noir A lush and spicy style of pinot noir will greatly enhance the earthy, meaty flavours of any mushroom dish.

Merlot A creamy chicken stroganoff (preferably with bacon and chanterelle mushrooms) is a light yet hearty winter meal. Pair with a merlot that has gentle tannins for an unforgettable flavour combination.