Trying out ‘Dry January’? Here’s how to keep healthy habits going all year

On New Year’s Day, many people kicked off “Dry January”, where they try to go a month without consuming alcohol or at least drinking less. What is Dry January?

“Dry January” is a public health campaign that urges people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. It started small as a campaign in the UK but has now become a major trend and something people do annually. If you are one of those who joined the movement and would like to go back to drinking and would like some advice on how to manage your drinking going forward, here are some tips for you. Have a plan for your alcohol consumption. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Take some time to reflect

Before you jump straight back into your usual drinking habits in February and beyond, take some time to think about what you want from your drinking going forward. What parts of “Dry January” did you like or appreciate? What benefits did you value the most?

Are there ways you can get those things year-round after reintroducing alcohol, too? Have a plan for your alcohol consumption If you want to limit how much you drink, you should have a plan for social situations where ordering a cocktail or a beer might be the norm.

You don’t want to be caught off guard. Think about what you're going to do. Are you going to get a non-alcoholic drink and hold it so that you're holding a drink that makes you feel better? If you expect that people are going to ask you why you're not drinking or do you want a drink, really the best thing to do is to practise in advance refusal skills, how you're going to say no. Ask for professional help If you are worried about the amount you are drinking, ask for help. We all need help at certain times in life and we should never feel ashamed to say it, no matter what age we are or what the issue is.