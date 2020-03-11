Tshepo Mohlala collabs with Devils Peak on limited-edition beer. And no, a six-pack doesn't cost R800

Founder and designer of the denim brand Tshepo The Jean Maker, Tshepo Mohlala, caused a stir on social media last week when he announced his collaboration with local craft brewery Devils Peak.

Mohlala had recently collaborated with Devils Peak Beer Company on a beautifully packaged limited-edition lager.

What caused shock among his followers is not the partnership between the two brands but Mohlala announcing that a six-pack of the lager will cost R800.

They started questioning how a six-pack of lager can cost that much, with some users saying they are not the target market.

Speaking to Mohlala about the partnership, he said it is something that grew out of friendship.

“I know one of the founders of Devil’s Peak and we have for a long time discussed how as a country we need to start truly celebrating the world-class brands that are coming out of South Africa.

South Africa is overflowing with many International brands who see us as a region in which they can be successful by selling mass made products backed by a big marketing budget.

Those days are hopefully drawing to a close as there are so many exciting brands rising from within our borders which are creating beautiful and authentic products,” said Mphlala.

“The best way we felt we could add our own voices to the concept of world-class from South Africa was in the form of collaboration. Who doesn’t love beer and jeans?

This will be the first of many collaborations we do together. For both Devil’s Peak and Tshepo, collaborations are long term commitments which are about coming together and giving the consumers exciting and original products and stories,” he added.

Asked what inspired the whole process, Mohlala said they decided to start by releasing a Devil’s Peak Lager in a limited edition collaboration can. He said the label is in the Tshepo brand colours and is using a pattern that will form part of the Devil’s Peak’s Home 2 Home platform that he will play a big part in.

Describing the lager, he said it is an easy-drinking 4% lager that has a bit more flavour character than the standard lagers out there.

And to clear the air regarding the cost of the beer, Mohlala said they are not selling the beer; that if you want to get your hands on one. you can go to his store in Victoria Yards in Johannesburg.

“I have a great range of clothes for sale and there is a bar inside the store. Yes, a Devil’s Peak bar, and you can grab a cold one on us as we celebrate South African brands joining the world stage,” he said.