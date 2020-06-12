LifestyleFood & DrinkDrink
How do you know what makes for a good bottle of wine? Picture: Supplied
How do you know what makes for a good bottle of wine? Picture: Supplied

Twitter debates over ‘decent’ wine

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

How do you know what makes a good bottle of wine? Do you prefer a wine that is full-bodied, rich, and complex? Something that stays with you long after you’ve tasted it? But there are so many, how do you choose? 

This week, Twitter users held a heated discussion about "decent" wines after user @zwambeezuz posted that people should not say they drink "wine", if by "wine" they mean Drostdy Hof, Four Cousins, Saint or Robertson chapel.  

Tweeps quickly attacked her saying they will not listen to that, and who is she to change those brands from being wine. 

@zwambeezuz replied saying that she is not being classist, that this is not about price and mentioned that pandora's box, Hill and Dale, Nederburg, Darling Cellars, and Stonedale are really decent wines that are all around the same price as the wines she has trashed. 

She added that this is her opinion. At the end of the day, people should buy what they want and drink what they want, that she was speaking to her personal tastes and preferences. 

So, how do you pick wine like a professional? In an interview with wine merchant and expert palate Roland Peens recently, he said that with all the new wines on the market and easy online shopping, there is no excuse to seek out different producers and interesting varieties; that there are many great wines beyond Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. 

He also said that it’s good to know what you like, but don’t bring preconceived ideas to a tasting. That even wine professionals are tripped up by varieties and styles that they detest, and that you should treat all wines equally, to begin with. 

Share this article:

Related Articles