Twitter debates over ‘decent’ wine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

How do you know what makes a good bottle of wine? Do you prefer a wine that is full-bodied, rich, and complex? Something that stays with you long after you’ve tasted it? But there are so many, how do you choose? This week, Twitter users held a heated discussion about "decent" wines after user @zwambeezuz posted that people should not say they drink "wine", if by "wine" they mean Drostdy Hof, Four Cousins, Saint or Robertson chapel.

Please don't say you drink 'wine', if by 'wine' you mean:

- Drosty Hof

- Four cousins or

- Saint



😩💔 — ZWAMBEEZUZ 🍷 (@zwambeezuz) June 11, 2020

Tweeps quickly attacked her saying they will not listen to that, and who is she to change those brands from being wine.

All those are wine. So people who drink them are...wine drinkers. I mean I'm a wine snob as much as the next woman, mara Ka molomo wa Ka fela. — Aki.M (@akiMokoena7) June 11, 2020

But they are wine, just like any other alcoholic beverage, wine also comes in different qualities, different verients, different grades, different types, different packaging and and and but its all wine okusalayo. pic.twitter.com/SvpsnRg0Of — Jax (@mpumi_jax) June 11, 2020

U mentioned brands not wine, wine we speaking of Pinotage, Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Rose. So go back and study wines then come back to us! — Juncé (@MorwaMatipa) June 11, 2020

@zwambeezuz replied saying that she is not being classist, that this is not about price and mentioned that pandora's box, Hill and Dale, Nederburg, Darling Cellars, and Stonedale are really decent wines that are all around the same price as the wines she has trashed.

She added that this is her opinion. At the end of the day, people should buy what they want and drink what they want, that she was speaking to her personal tastes and preferences.

1) I am not being classist- THIS IS NOT ABOUT PRICE. Here are 5 really decent wines that are all around the same price as the 'wines' I've trashed:

- Pandora's Box

- Hill & Dale

- Nederburg (Lyric is really good)

- Darling Cellars

- Stonedale — ZWAMBEEZUZ 🍷 (@zwambeezuz) June 11, 2020

2) I SAID WHAT I SAID! This is my opinion. Go fight your left pinkie toe.

3) At the end of the day, buy what YOU want and drink what YOU want- I never said don't. I'm speaking to MY PERSONAL TASTES AND PREFERENCES. So again, if you want to fight me, go fight your elbow. — ZWAMBEEZUZ 🍷 (@zwambeezuz) June 11, 2020

So, how do you pick wine like a professional? In an interview with wine merchant and expert palate Roland Peens recently, he said that with all the new wines on the market and easy online shopping, there is no excuse to seek out different producers and interesting varieties; that there are many great wines beyond Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

He also said that it’s good to know what you like, but don’t bring preconceived ideas to a tasting. That even wine professionals are tripped up by varieties and styles that they detest, and that you should treat all wines equally, to begin with.