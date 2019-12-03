UK's No.1 selling premium gin is now available in SA









The small-batch original Whitley Neill Gin (above), the aloe and cucumber, the protea and hibiscus and the raspberry flavoured gin are now available in South Africa. Picture supplied. Whitley Neill – which is currently the No. 1 selling premium gin(s) in the United Kingdom – are all distilled in small batches by Johnny Neill, a direct descendant of Thomas Greenall and the last in a long line of distillers. Whitley Neill brings together eight generations of gin crafting expertise which results in inimitable, award-winning gins that skillfully blends and balances rare African botanicals and unusual aromatics, all to create an enigmatic craft gin experience to savour. The raspberry flavoured gin boasts bright flavours from Scottish raspberries that are balanced with distinctive juniper notes. Picture supplied. Of the various award-winning Whitley Neill Gin variants, four are currently available locally. One of these, the ever popular protea and hibiscus variant is exclusive to South Africa. This particular variant was recently awarded gold at the SA Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards and silver at the Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show 2019. The flavours of the latter Whitley Neill variant combine to bring distinctive floral notes to create a smooth gin with a unique and remarkable taste that reflects the majestic beauty of the two flowers. The original or small batch variant is slightly softer than more traditional London dry gins and very smooth with rich juniper, citrus, potpourri and notes of an array of exotic spices. It has a long finish with a subtle fade of herbs, cocoa and candied lemon peels whilst the nose is both citrusy sweet and peppery with distinctive floral undertones.

The aloe and cucumber gin is also an African inspired handcrafted infusion of cooling, slightly sweet cucumber and subtle hints of Karoo aloe which enhances the other botanicals that are crafted into this Whitley Neill variant. This aloe and cucumber infusion – in addition to several other uniquely African botanicals – makes it a smooth, light, fragrant and well-balanced gin.

Finally, the raspberry flavoured gin boasts bright flavours from Scottish raspberries that are balanced with distinctive juniper notes. A delicate sweetness rounds this deliciously vibrant gin.

Whitley Neill Gin can be accompanied with a range of different tonic water and other mixers depending on personal taste preferences. It pairs well with selected tonic waters from the recently launched local mixers range – Hall & Bramley.

Hall & Bramley was the mixers sponsor of this year’s Wade Bales Cap Classique & Gin Affair(s). They produce a regular Indian tonic, and a pink tonic in addition to a blackcurrant flavoured purple tonic. For a perfect serve, try Whitley Neill small batch gin with Hall & Bramley Indian Tonic over ice and a few slices of fresh orange.

Both Whitley Neill Gin and Hall & Bramley are currently available at the majority of the stores of the leading liquor retailers such as Pick n Pay Liquor, TOPS at SPAR, Ultra Liquors, Makro, Norman Goodfellows, Overland Liquors.



