The Blank Bar in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Picture supplied

Joburg's amber liquid aficionados are in for a special treat. A pop-up bar named The Belgian Beer Café opened at The Blank Bar on 4th Avenue in Parkhurst.

Three Belgian beer brands – Hoegararden, Leffe and Stella Artois – have joined forces to bring you a singular Belgian beer experience.

Hoegararden, Leffe and Stella Artois. Picture: Supplied

At the café, you can expect experiences such as quiz night, book club, live DJs and more.

Guests will be able to experience Hoegaarden and Leffe - two Belgian beers that bring 600 years of rich history in wheat and ale beer styles.

Alongside them will be the established and much-loved Stella Artois.