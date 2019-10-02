The Blank Bar in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Picture supplied

Joburg's amber liquid aficionados are in for a special treat. 

A pop-up bar named The Belgian Beer Café opened at The Blank Bar on 4th Avenue in Parkhurst. 

Three Belgian beer brands – Hoegararden, Leffe and Stella Artois – have joined forces to bring you a singular Belgian beer experience. 

Hoegararden, Leffe and Stella Artois. Picture: Supplied

At the café, you can expect experiences such as quiz night, book club, live DJs and more. 

Guests will be able to experience Hoegaarden and Leffe - two Belgian beers that bring 600 years of rich history in wheat and ale beer styles. 

Alongside them will be the established and much-loved Stella Artois.

The Blank Bar is a space that allows brands to do a complete takeover and create a bespoke experience for the public to enjoy. 

With the owner Rob Laing handling the food, the menu enhances the unique tastes of the Belgian trio.