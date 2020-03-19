Warwick Wines launches exclusive bi-monthly subscription club

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Warwick Wines has launched Club Warwick - a bi-monthly subscription service offering access to premium wine and many more partner discounts. As the first farm to launch a wine club in 2006, Warwick brand manager and sommelier Spencer Fondaumiere says that this invigorated membership offering is the kind of lifestyle club that you’d choose as a guiding compass. “Club Warwick is like the friend that you’d turn to for the latest trend-setting styles, great travel deals, industry insights, wine secrets, the hottest new bars and the most refreshing dining experiences," said Fondaumiere. “Six times a year, Club Warwick subscribers will receive nine bottles of exceptionally curated, tannin-titillating, whistle-wetting Club Warwick wines. “In addition, and thanks to our expanding network of select partnerships, Club Warwick gives you access to all of the products, tickets, discounts, recipes, tips and tricks you need to take advantage of," he added.

Partners for the launch edition of Club Warwick include SweepSouth, Life Grand Cafés, UCOOK, Travelstart, Woody’s Barcelona, Copeland Gin, The Cotton Company and Lulu & Marula.

Fondaumiere commented: “Drinking great wine shouldn’t be intimidating, and this is what we’re trying to achieve with Club Warwick.”

As a member you will receive a bi-monthly newsletter packed with partner offers and discounts as well as nine bottles of premium Warwick wines delivered, at no cost, to your door.

Members also qualify for free tastings at Warwick Winery in Stellenbosch and 20 percent discount off future wine purchases from club.warwickwine.com. The cost of subscription is R999 every second month (i.e. six times per year).

Visit: club.warwickwine.com/

* Warwick are continuing deliveries with special attention paid to hygiene, sanitisation and personal space – the couriers will pay special attention to hygiene and you wont need to sign for your delivery.