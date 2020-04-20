WATCH: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch own quarantine wine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are launching their own quarantine wine. The couple have announced they have collaborated with Nocking Point Wines to create the new tipple, with 100 percent of the profits going to charity.

In a video, Ashton said: "Mila came up with a brilliant idea of combining the two things ... to create a wine where we can actually give shoutouts to whoever we want." Whilst Mila added: "And 100% of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough to actually do the work they’re supposed to do and their outcome is visible ... so you can look at this as a charitable donation!" The profits for the wine will go to four charities including GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.

The wine is a Pinot Noir, made from grapes collected from the Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Explaining how it came about, they shared on their website: "A handful of weeks ago Nocking Point co-founder Andrew Harding got a call from his friend Ashton. Mila had an idea to create a QUARANTINE-themed wine that could be used to raise proceeds for multiple Covid-19 response efforts that she, Ashton, and several friends were putting their efforts into. The NP team obviously loved the idea and instantly sprang into action on sourcing the best available blends possible and dug right into bringing the Kutcher’s label design and creative vision to life. One virtual blind wine tasting session over Facetime with Jen, Drew, Mila, and Ashton (Stephen and Cass were quarantined in Palm Springs and couldn’t get to the wine!) plus a handful of design concepts later, and their “QUARANTINE” wine idea was set to become a reality.

"They unanimously landed on a beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir with an interactive label that they’re all super proud to share with everyone in early May. 100% of the profits from this wine go to the charities listed below who are all doing critical and incredible work during these unprecedented times. We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can’t thank you enough for your support!"