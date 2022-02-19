WATCH: Beverage ads so good, they’ll make you wanna buy a bottle

Drinks adverts have long been one of the more creative sides of advertising, but some are a cut above the rest. Over the years, drink brands have done a good job of keeping our excitement ticking over by releasing optimistic adverts. Some are heartening, some are rousing, all are creative. Here is our round-up of the best recent drink adverts. Savanna

Well, #SiyavannaSouthAfrica. When the people couldn’t find us in stores, they came for us. So now we’re addressing the people directly in #CancelCourt. And we’ve got evidence – introducing the Limited Edition Savanna 300ml Can. Available, right now. #SavannaTrial pic.twitter.com/5eSzdVd6z7 — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) February 9, 2022 Earlier this month, South African brand Savanna unveiled its cider in a can. This after fans found it hard to get their hands on their favourite, premium, crisp and dry cider brand due to a global supply chain crisis, compounded by shipping delays. As an apology, Savanna launched a limited edition in a can. The brand introduced the limited edition can in a cancel court ad, where they are seen up against their consumers. During the court proceedings, the alcohol brand is brutally honest and owns up to the (very) public product supply chain challenges and glass constraints they have been facing in 2021, admitting: “We never meant to let you down. And we’re doing everything we can to fix it… .”

Savanna marketing manager Eugene Lenford said their loyal fans fired shots at them on social media, so they introduced the "Trial of Savanna Dry, the Case of the People vs Savanna Premium Cider" as a direct response to the outcry. “This is a new Siyavanna, and not just saying, ‘we get you’, it also means, ‘we are listening, and we hear you’. Fans are thirsty for their favourite cider and have been considering all options except cancelling Savanna, and are just standing up for their rights,” Lenford said. Pongrácz

Another South African favourite, Pongrácz has introduced a brand new look and is shaking things up with model, actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont. They have recreated a rousing rendition of Sinatra’s classic song, My Way. It’s a fitting, uplifting anthem to those individuals living their lives and celebrating their success on their own terms. Du-Pont said the campaign resonated with her so strongly because she has always done things her way. She said it is a celebration of living a life that is authentically yours.

Pongrácz brand manager Reagan Clay said they really wanted to celebrate their new look, as well as the fact that life is best lived on one’s own terms. “Especially considering the last few years we’ve all had, it’s time to break out the bubbly while breaking out of the moulds we used to feel pressured to fit into,” said Clay. Exquisitely sung by Mariechan Luiters, the song and indeed the entire campaign leaves an impression that’s as fresh and invigorating as the bubbles themselves.

Three Ships As a whisky lover, I was also impressed by Three Ships’ Mash Tun ad. Last year, the team behind this globally awarded whisky range, broke convention to create their bold new invention, the Three Ships Mash Tun – a smooth new taste, born in the heart of the James Sedgwick Distillery. Brand manager Nicole Hewitt said the challenge behind Three Ships Mash Tun was to create a product that would appeal to sweeter South African palates – spicy and easy-drinking, but still full of complexity.