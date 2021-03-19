WATCH: Bonang’s House of BNG celebrates 2 fruitful years

One of South Africa’s most loved sparkling wines, House Of BNG celebrates its second anniversary this year. Two years ago, media personality Bonang Matheba launched her very own luxury beverage brand called House Of BNG with its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques. Known as the “Champagne Queen”, Matheba made a specific decision to make an MCC sparkling wine and the House of BNG was born. “We have some of the world’s best grapes here in South Africa and so I decided to make a Méthode Cap Classique wine – which is made in exactly the same way as champagne but using Cape grapes. This is my love letter to Africa and I’m excited to introduce it to the world”, she said in an interview with IOL Lifestyle. In February 2020, Queen B caused a stir at the Sun Met with the unveiling of the new limited Prestige Reserve. Matheba arrived at Africa’s richest race day, in flamboyant style, flanked by two uniformed butlers carrying mysterious “treasures”, creating an event in itself. One of these mystery boxes, wrapped in black velvet, was installed in the Sun Met Lounge, generating much speculation and guess-work.

The second box was later presented on the podium to the winner of the Sun Met 2020, along with the R3-million purse, and dramatically revealed as one of the first release bottles of The House of BNG’s Prestige Reservie – in a sophisticated black bottle with gold detail, including a gold relief BNG logo.

“I am so excited to reveal a new innovation from the House of BNG at Sun Met 2020. This racing event truly captures all the style, luxury, and celebration that represent The House of BNG MCCs. To be Sun Met’s celebration partner is an honour and to have the winner be the very first to receive our Prestige Reserve is a moment of great pride and excitement,” she said.

Later in October, Matheba launched wine in a can, the BNG Nectar Rosé, and BNG Nectar Blanc.

Announcing the new product on her Instagram, she wrote: “Introducing, my new baby- BNG Nectar!! One of SA’s first true sparkling wines in a can. Get ready to turn ANY location, into an occasion!!”

Even though we were in lockdown from late March, the year 2020 still proved to be a big one for the wine industry. Trends such as canned wines, vegan wines, low abv wines, sustainable packaging, and more, took the stage, and the team at House of BNG is proud to be growing from strength to strength despite the impacts of lockdown on the industry.