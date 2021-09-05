WATCH: Cassper Nyovest just launched a new alcoholic drink and fans are screaming

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has kept his fans on tenterhooks after saying over the weekend that he had a big announcement in store. Hours after keeping them in suspense, he took to his various social media channels to release details his new alcoholic drink called Billiato, set to be released in November 2021.

The accompanying teaser video has Grootman spitting bars with the accompanying caption: “November 2021! “I would like to introduce to you, Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit!!! This is all we gonna be drinking!!! Luxury!!!” In his rap verse, he references Keith Bothongo, a South African property entrepreneur and billionaire.

When asked in his comments section if it was a gin or a vodka, Nyovest replied with “It’s a taste of wealth”. If you’re wondering where the name Billiato comes from, Nyovest explained that “it’s actually my name. It’s taken from the word billion. It’s a state of mind. “It also takes from culture in a township call vaal in South Africa. They consider themselves as Italians. So it’s ghetto fabulous.”