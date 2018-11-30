Cheers! It's the Cape Town Festival of Beer

The Cape Town Festival of Beer delivers the ultimate beer experience and is the largest festival of commercially available beer in the Southern Hemisphere.



The festival starts today and will run until Sunday at the Hamilton’s Rugby Club, Greenpoint.





It's the perfect event if you're looking for a fun day out, a tasting experience or a food overload.





For the beer lovers, the beer aficionados and the newbies, the range of cider and beers available is unparalleled in South Africa.





Along with the promise of an exceptional selection of beer and cider, there is also live music and kids entertainment throughout the weekend.





Perfect for the whole family!









Weekend breakdown





Friday

Bring your colleagues to end the week off the right way or turn it into a networking event with some of your top clients. Corporate VIP tables for 8 guests are R 5000 which include:

VIP Table 8 beers per person Beer glass Beer Butler Service Lunch at any of our festival eateries and food trucks





Saturday





Expect a day of world-class beer experience with live music, gourmet food trucks and pop-up restaurants which continues late into the evening.





Don't miss out on the Cape Town Festival of Beer Boat Race, which consists of some of Cape Town's local celebrities and sports personalities competing against each other using only speed, agility and of course beer!





The DJ line up starts at 6 pm, so don't forget your dancing shoes.





Sunday





Head down with the family and enjoy your favourite beer while the little ones are entertained in the play area, complete with a choo-choo train, jumping castle and ball pool.





The festival has partnered with Taxify as the official transport supplier, making sure patrons get home safely.





New and existing Taxify customers will get a promo code for 80% off their trip up to the value of R100.





Ticket prices:





Friday: R120

Saturday: R150

Sunday: R100



