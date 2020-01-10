WATCH: Daniel Craig's James Bond ditches martinis for alcohol-free beer









Daniel Craig. File Photo: IANS London - James Bond is doing his bit for Dry January... by ditching martinis for alcohol-free beer. Ahead of his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die', Daniel Craig stars in an advert for Heineken in which the tuxedo-clad spy turns down a bartender’s offer of a cocktail. Instead Bond orders a bottle of Heineken 0.0 – a no-alcohol version of the Dutch lager – declaring: "I’m working." Dry January has become popular around the globe in recent years as a means of staving off the booze after festive overindulgence. The advertising campaign is the first time Bond has been seen to order a non-alcoholic beverage in preference to something stronger.

However, it is not 007’s first encounter with Heineken. The beer has been a sponsor of the film franchise since 1997.

In 'Skyfall' in 2012, Craig, 51, was seen drinking a bottle of Heineken in one scene. And an advert for Heineken in 2015, ahead of the release of 'Spectre', showed Bond being rescued by a female water-skier.

'No Time To Die' is set to show a more modern Bond who is more in touch with his feelings.

Actress Naomie Harris, 43, who plays Miss Moneypenny in the franchise, recently told the Observer Magazine that 007 is done with chasing attractive women and is settled down with a woman he "respects and loves".

Daily Mail