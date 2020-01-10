London - James Bond is doing his bit for Dry January... by ditching martinis for alcohol-free beer.
Ahead of his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die', Daniel Craig stars in an advert for Heineken in which the tuxedo-clad spy turns down a bartender’s offer of a cocktail.
Instead Bond orders a bottle of Heineken 0.0 – a no-alcohol version of the Dutch lager – declaring: "I’m working."
Dry January has become popular around the globe in recent years as a means of staving off the booze after festive overindulgence.
The advertising campaign is the first time Bond has been seen to order a non-alcoholic beverage in preference to something stronger.