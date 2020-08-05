WATCH: Do you think you can master this wine challenge?
From the Dalgona coffee challenge to the pancake cereal challenge, people are taking up several social media dares to fight boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.
The newest challenge everyone is trying – and tagging their friends in – is the Instagram wine challenge.
With people stuck in quarantine and looking for new forms of entertainment, Instagram users are coming up with more challenges every day.
The challenge requires two people and appears to be simple. It involves downing a glass of wine, meaning that you have to drink the whole glass in one go without putting it down.
First, you need a wine glass filled with wine or your beverage of choice. To perform the challenge, one person sits in front of the other, holding the wine glass in their mouth by the base.
The person in front then tilts their head back, and the person behind tries to drink from the glass. The challenge might sound easy but some of the attempts go wrong, resulting in soaked clothes.
What is nice about this challenge is that you can opt for a low-alcohol or non-alcoholic wine.
The challenge was even joined by ‘Dancing With The Stars’ star Peta Murgatroyd who gave it a try with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
“I swear I’d NEVER get one of these, but you Gen Z kids sucked me in. Don’t expect good dancing though, just funny sh:t,” read the caption on her video.