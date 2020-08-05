WATCH: Do you think you can master this wine challenge?

From the Dalgona coffee challenge to the pancake cereal challenge, people are taking up several social media dares to fight boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.

The newest challenge everyone is trying – and tagging their friends in – is the Instagram wine challenge.

With people stuck in quarantine and looking for new forms of entertainment, Instagram users are coming up with more challenges every day.

The challenge requires two people and appears to be simple. It involves downing a glass of wine, meaning that you have to drink the whole glass in one go without putting it down.

First, you need a wine glass filled with wine or your beverage of choice. To perform the challenge, one person sits in front of the other, holding the wine glass in their mouth by the base.