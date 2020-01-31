Cape Town-based family run business Natural Herbs and Spices have recently launched an innovative range of smoothie boosters with a Rooibos matcha base and functional ingredients, to elevate the nutritional value of your favourite smoothie, breakfast bowl or fresh-pressed juice.

Their products contain no preservatives and are free from artificial colours and flavours.

The company took to their Instagram account to announce the news saying they are keeping things fresh, tasty and nutritious this summer.

“Keep things fresh, tasty and nutritious this summer. Introducing our all-new range of Natural Herbs & Spices Smoothie Boosters, deliciously blended with Rooibos matcha and functional ingredients to give you the boost you need. Now available in five expertly crafted variants. Choose your fuel at Dis-Chem,” they wrote.

In a statement, Natural Herbs & Spices Marketing Manager, Shelley Barnard said their boosters are a fantastic solution for those interested in ensuring their meals are packed with nutrition.

“Mindful value is important to us and we have worked hard to develop a quality range at an accessible price, using responsibly sourced and clean ingredients that are as good for your body as they are for the earth. Even the box is created using 80% recycled materials,” said Barnard.

According to the statement, five combinations include the following.

Build

Put the power back in your step with a blend of plant-based protein-boosting ingredients and a warm cinnamon flavour. Created using rooibos matcha, hemp protein powder, cinnamon, pea protein, moringa leaves, chia seeds, baobab fruit pulp, roasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds and spirulina - ingredients are known to be a source of essential amino acids and antioxidants.

Balance. Picture: Supplied

Balance

Bring your body into balance with this blend’s alkaline-boosting ingredients and crisp apple flavour. The combination of rooibos matcha, wheatgrass, moringa leaves, hemp protein powder, spirulina, baobab fruit pulp, parsley, chia seeds, and nori flakes provides a stimulant-free energy source combined with neutralizing ingredients.

Enrich

A combination of omega-boosting ingredients with a nutty flavor, this booster contains chia seeds, hemp protein powder, linseeds, rooibos matcha, turmeric, baobab fruit pulp, and roasted sesame seeds. The brilliant blend of seeds provides an essential source of omega fatty acids.

Support

To boost your daily antioxidant intake and leave you feeling recharged, this blend of antioxidant-boosting ingredients with a cacao flavor contains cacao powder, honeybush, rooibos matcha, chia seeds, baobab fruit pulp, raspberries, hibiscus, sunflower seeds, and ginger.

Energy. Picture: Supplied

Energy

This crafty booster combines invigorating rooibos matcha with fatigue-busting ingredients and a subtle sweetness to uplift you. Ingredients include rooibos matcha, maca root, chia seeds, coconut blossom sugar, guarana seeds, baobab fruit pulp, pumpkin seeds, coffee, and Siberian ginseng – a delicious blend of energy-boosting ingredients with a fruity tropical flavour.

Natural Herbs & Spices’ Smoothie Booster costs R49,95 for twelve 5g servings and is available at major Dischem stores nationwide.