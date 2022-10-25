WATCH: Internet amazed by waitress who carried 12 beer mugs without a tray and made it look easy

The internet is full of incredible content and today we have a similar video that will surely blow your mind. Anyone who has bought beers or carried several drinks at once will know that mugs are not easy to carry around in public places like restaurants and bars.

There can be only one worst outcome – a single misstep can result in a total spill, but one waitress recently wowed the internet by carrying 12 mugs of beer at once around a bar to deliver the order to customers. The video was shared by the Instagram page called Pubity. In the clip, the waitress begins stacking up mugs filled with beer. It seems she would stop at five, maybe six mugs, but then she keeps going and carries it effortlessly, smiling at the camera as she passes. “Whatever she is being paid, it’s not enough,” reads the on-screen text.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity) The video has garnered more than 11 million views with many reactions from users. Many people were impressed by her skills, while others claimed that this sight was pretty common in Germany. One user wrote: “Girl you are stressing me out, do not look at the camera, look where you are going.” A second user wrote: “German women are built differently – queens!”

A third user commented: “Did anyone’s anxiety shoot up at the end when a man was so close to collision?” While another user noted that she gets tipped more with her skill. “I just wanna clarify they do get paid more than enough. The tips they get are phenomenal,” she said. Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.