WATCH: ‘It tastes like a bunny lick’ - Mzansi kids give their honest reviews of PRIME drinks

Logan Paul and KSI recently launched a hydration and sports nutrition drink called PRIME. The drinks are wildly popular, and available in many parts of the world. Due to the drink’s massive popularity, many shops were selling it at a price close to R500.

While parents were being pressured and still wondering how they would get their hands on this “expensive” drink for their kids during these trying times, Checkers Hyper came through for its people with a massive markdown. Last month the retailer announced that PRIME will be widely available to local fans at the supermarket price of R39.99. On May 1, when it launched at the store, fans around the country lined up for hours to get their very own bottle or bottles of the popular beverage. Checkers launched with four PRIME Hydration flavours: ice-pop, blue raspberry, lemon-lime, and tropical punch.