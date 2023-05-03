WATCH: ‘It tastes like a bunny lick’ - Mzansi kids give their honest reviews of PRIME drinks

Logan Paul and KSI recently launched a hydration and sports nutrition drink called PRIME. The drinks are wildly popular, and available in many parts of the world.
Due to the drink’s massive popularity, many shops were selling it at a price close to R500.
While parents were being pressured and still wondering how they would get their hands on this “expensive” drink for their kids during these trying times, Checkers Hyper came through for its people with a massive markdown.
Last month the retailer announced that PRIME will be widely available to local fans at the supermarket price of R39.99. On May 1, when it launched at the store, fans around the country lined up for hours to get their very own bottle or bottles of the popular beverage.
Checkers launched with four PRIME Hydration flavours: ice-pop, blue raspberry, lemon-lime, and tropical punch.
On Monday, the Cape Times reported that advance orders of the drink taking the country by storm, PRIME, sold out within one and a half hours on Checkers Sixty60.
Each 500ml bottle of PRIME contains about 20 calories (83.6 kilojoules) and is made up of 10% coconut water, with zero-added sugar or caffeine, and contains electrolytes, vitamins A, E and zinc, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).
Hours after people purchased the drinks they think are their favourites, reviews came flooding in on social media. And according to the reviews, it is evident that every person who has tried the beverage has his or her most and least favourite.
If you are still wondering which flavour to buy out of the many, here’s what Mzansi kids had to say about it.
I bought Prime for my kids, thinking I’m the cool dad, which I am actually, and my 8 yo daughter did a review. I’ve wasted my money and they say that they’re sticking to water and fusion pic.twitter.com/tZcjNxJCS5— NazierPaulsen (@nazier_paulsen) May 1, 2023
@kxmmy21 The blue Energade remains superior 😌 #primedrink #primesouthafrica #review ♬ original sound - GigiHadid
@henriquebarcelosjnr Replying to @Nasreen khan22 heres my honest review. youre not wrong 👀 the ice pop flavour aint poppin 😭![CDATA[]]>😭 #primesouthafrica #primeinsa #prime #loganpaul #checkers60 #ksi #henriquebarcelos #tiktoksouthafrica @Checkers South Africa @Logan Paul ♬ Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez
@muzzammilamod81 #primeenergydrink #primesouthafrica #primereview #primedrink #primedrinkreview @Logan Paul @KSI #MashaALLAH ♬ original sound - suigeneris