WATCH: Limpopo-born entrepreneur Ditshego Sedikela launches premium tea brand

Inspired by her childhood, Limpopo-born entrepreneur Ditshego Sedikela has turned her love for tea into a booming business with a range of premium tea brands, Tlou Tea. “Tea has always been an intricate part of my story. No one else in my family really liked tea, so I became the proudly appointed tea maker whenever guests came to visit. I ensured that tea was always on the grocery list, even if it was just for me (well, and our guests). As I grew older, I dabbled in many forms of wellness.

“From Bikram yoga to hiking, trail runs, being pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan. Around this time, I started exploring various teas, herbs, spices, botanicals, and adaptogens. This curiosity led me to understand the benefits of good physical, mental and spiritual well-being and what an exquisite cup of tea should embody,” said Sedikela. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tlou Tea (@teatlou) In 2013, she found serenity while spending time at The Tea Merchant shop. The experience propelled her decision to own a franchise. The following year, Sedikela became a partner and went on to co-own five stores at Clearwater Mall, Cresta Mall, Fourways Mall, Woodlands, and Dainfern Square. In 2019, the process to build Tlou Tea began.

The tea offers a range of hand-blended teas with carefully selected herbs, spices, botanicals, and carefully selected adaptogens that aid mental and physical well-being. "There is so much nurture in nature. At Tlou Tea, we have intentionally hand-blended our teas with only the best ingredients. I want to challenge the "milk & sugar" culture in South Africa, and I want you to be part of the journey. All of our ingredients are locally sourced and blended to ensure our products are of the highest quality and, of course, delicious too. Our goal is to nurture a new generation of tea lovers and to be a partner in wellness", she said.