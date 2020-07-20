WATCH: Man creates whisky fountain for his backyard

We have seen them on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and have watched with a slight twinge of envy. What am I talking about, you ask? The creative minds blossoming under lockdown.

Whether it is through creating art or making clothes or just finding creative ways to adapt to work during this strange time, being creative is a new survival skill.

The past four months has seen so many stars being born, especially one Tyson Ngubeni, whose skits on social media have impressed so many, he soon got an advert with Chicken Licken.

The ad also features Kenyan social media star, Elsa Majimbo and Max Hurrell, who created the 'When People Zol' song inspired by Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's infamous speech banning cigarettes.

Picture from Facebook (Dave Tonks)

Talking about creativity, a UK man by the name of Dave Tonks has created an ingenious way to use empty Jack Daniels bottles - a whisky bottle fountain.

In an interview with Lad Bible, Tonks says it was a nice day and he was pretty drunk and just knocked it all together. Tonk says he made the fountain with bits and pieces lying around the garden and used the pump from an old fountain.

"I was saving the bottles to put candles in them. It was my partner's idea to make a water feature out of them. She did most of the design, to be fair. It was a pump from an old water feature that I adapted with LED lights. The smoke machine was bought years ago,” he says.