WATCH: Mzansi celebs toast the festive season as Moët & Chandon’s golden tree lights up the City of Gold

The festive season is here, and that can only mean one thing: Spending time with family, decorating the house with lights, and flicking the switch on that Christmas tree. The new Moët & Chandon Golden Tree poised to offer perfect golden reflections of the Sandton skyline, is a sight to behold. And French fine winery Moët & Chandon brought its unique savoir-fête to open South Africa’s festive season in style at the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree opening celebration recently at the Tang Restaurant, attended by the country’s leading celebrities and dignitaries.

The festivities began with a musical performance by award-winning artist Simmy who entertained guests with her hit song Sonini. Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi with media personality and restaurateur, Maps Maponyane And as is custom, Moët & Chandon included iconic South Africans in the experience – this year with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, alongside SA cricket captain Temba Bavuma. Other guests included Trevor Stuurman, Thembi Seete, Thembisa Mdoda, Mampho Brescia, Tino Chinyani, and Grammy Award nominee, Black Coffee.