WATCH: Mzansi celebs toast the festive season as Moët & Chandon’s golden tree lights up the City of Gold
Share this article:
The festive season is here, and that can only mean one thing: Spending time with family, decorating the house with lights, and flicking the switch on that Christmas tree.
And French fine winery Moët & Chandon brought its unique savoir-fête to open South Africa’s festive season in style at the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree opening celebration recently at the Tang Restaurant, attended by the country’s leading celebrities and dignitaries.
The festivities began with a musical performance by award-winning artist Simmy who entertained guests with her hit song Sonini.
And as is custom, Moët & Chandon included iconic South Africans in the experience – this year with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, alongside SA cricket captain Temba Bavuma. Other guests included Trevor Stuurman, Thembi Seete, Thembisa Mdoda, Mampho Brescia, Tino Chinyani, and Grammy Award nominee, Black Coffee.
Moët Hennessy General Manager of Southern Africa David White, said since 1743 countless celebratory moments have been part of the extraordinary history of Moët & Chandon, that have crystalised the House as a global “Icon of Celebration.”
“We are proud to continue that legacy this year, as much for the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree itself, as for the wonderful opportunity to ‘toast to togetherness’ again after so long,” said White.
The new Moët & Chandon Golden Tree, poised to offer perfect golden reflections of the Sandton skyline, is a sight to behold. Golden baubles adorn the tree’s gleaming metal exterior, while (for the first time) the interior opens to offer guests a truly immersive experience. Guests can expect a show-stopping chandelier, crafted from 1,400 Moët & Chandon bottles, hanging delicately over a custom-designed champagne cork floor.