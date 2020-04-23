WATCH: New Jack Daniel’s ad toasts social distancing

With outdoor ad shoots all but impossible during the Covid-19 outbreak, user-generated content is having a moment.

Traditionally focusing on bar and nightlife spaces, alcohol brands such as Jack Daniel’s are presenting new ways for consumers to enjoy their products while social distancing. The brand recently released a digital video titled ‘With Love, Jack’ created by creative agency, Energy BBDO.

Soundtracked by a home-recorded cover of Cyndi Lauper’s 80s hit ‘True Colours’, the ad features examples of consumers in home isolation connecting by other means than physically.

The campaign’s tone is upbeat and lighthearted, reflecting a cheerful mindset that aims to show how the alcoholic drink can elevate drinking experiences while friends and family are in isolation.