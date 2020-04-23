WATCH: New Jack Daniel’s ad toasts social distancing
With outdoor ad shoots all but impossible during the Covid-19 outbreak, user-generated content is having a moment.
Traditionally focusing on bar and nightlife spaces, alcohol brands such as Jack Daniel’s are presenting new ways for consumers to enjoy their products while social distancing. The brand recently released a digital video titled ‘With Love, Jack’ created by creative agency, Energy BBDO.
Soundtracked by a home-recorded cover of Cyndi Lauper’s 80s hit ‘True Colours’, the ad features examples of consumers in home isolation connecting by other means than physically.
The campaign’s tone is upbeat and lighthearted, reflecting a cheerful mindset that aims to show how the alcoholic drink can elevate drinking experiences while friends and family are in isolation.
In a statement, Jack Daniel’s Global Brand Director, Matt Blevins said that showcasing how their friends around the world are rallying and uniting together during these times was their goal.
Blevins said it was about capturing real moments that are helping folks find social connection, which is something Jack Daniel’s celebrates.
Co-Chief Creative Officer of Energy BBDO, Josh Gross said they have had to rapidly adapt to this new reality, and they discovered this magical thing where people are finding really creative and beautiful ways to stay connected during this time of social distancing.
