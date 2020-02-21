London - The world's first 'climate positive' gin made from peas has been developed by a Scottish distillery, which also makes vodka from wonky potatoes to reduce food waste.
Arbikie Distillery said that its Nadar gin, meaning nature in Gaelic, avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates because its peas do not need synthetic nitrogen fertilisers - a source of carbon emissions - unlike wheat, barley or maize.
"We're continuously looking for ways to innovate and reinforce our sustainability focus," Arbikie Distillery's spokeswoman Rachel Thomson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"For each decision we make, we try and consider the environmental impact and how we can do things better."