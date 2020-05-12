WATCH: Ryan Reynolds new Aviation gin ad urges drinkers to stay at home

Actor and businessman, Ryan Reynolds has released the latest ad for his gin company, Aviation Gin, that encourages drinkers to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds wrote that they shot the ad last year as an attack on a “certain” coffee company, and it kind of evolved into a quarantine ad to help tip the bartenders.

During the one-minute ad, he looks back at the simple pleasures of going out and the feeling of endless possibilities when having a cocktail at a bar.

The advert also insists that you can create the memories “at home” if you buy the Hollywood actor’s gin.

“Remember that simple pleasure of going out? That first sip would make it seem that anything, and anyone, was possible? Or before you heard the term social distancing, that magical feeling of waking up to discover you now have a problematic lower back tattoo?" Narrates Reynolds.