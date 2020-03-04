WATCH: Savanna launches SA's first crisp, juniper-flavoured cider

South African premium cider Savanna launched the first juniper-flavoured cider in the South African market this week called Savanna Jean.

With the introduction of the Savanna Jean, the brand is challenging category norms and innovation in line with evolving consumer needs and category trends.

In a statement by the brand, they say that the new Savanna Jean offers a crisp apple taste with a hint of juniper berries, and is bound to be a favourite among Savanna fans and new converts across the country.

They said that nowadays drinking craft spirits and cocktails is all about pageantry, pomp, and circumstance, and Savanna’s witty, playful and light-hearted take on this gentrified world shows the lovers of other juniper-infused drinks that you don’t need to drink Savanna Jean from a goblet filled with free-range blueberries at a pretentious artisan market in order to enjoy it.

It’s here! And it’s Jean-ius! Life’s too short not to try Savanna Jean. The crisp, new Juniper flavoured cider. #SavannaJean. pic.twitter.com/jFDpFvyECt — Savanna Cider (@SavannaCider) March 1, 2020

Marketing Manager Savanna at Distell, Eugene Lenford says people like to feel fancy and they like to drink fancy, but fancy doesn’t have to be complicated, that all Savanna Jean needs is a slice of lemon in the neck for the perfect serve.

He goes on to add that the Savanna Jean name was consumer-generated in a number of research groups that the brand held before launching this new variant.

"Savanna Jean was the clear favourite for the name of our new juniper-flavoured cider in all of the research groups. I guess the name itself lands the unpretentiousness and the uncomplicated nature of the product. Here we say Jean.

"We are really excited for South Africans to try our new Savanna Jean, the country’s first crisp, juniper-flavoured cider," said Lenford.

Here’s what Tweeps have to say about the new Savanna Jean.

😂 Yoh can't imagine the vomiting 🤮 we are about to experience emcimbini 🙆🏽‍♂️ 💔 looks delicious though #SavannaJean pic.twitter.com/n3rYDyPyZN — 💯Fortunate wako Pitori 💯 #KeaDrive (@DoplinerMoloto) March 1, 2020



