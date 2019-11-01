WATCH: Scotland meets Soweto with Soweto Heart whisky









Soweto Heart whisky. Picture: Supplied Amber spirit aficionado Scottish Leader has launched a new limited edition whisky exclusive to South Africa. Scottish Leader Soweto Heart, with I See A Different You, a creative agency and the collaborative effort of two creative individuals from Soweto, working in advertising, art, and music, have created Soweto Heart. The creation of this whisky marks a culmination of the brand’s two-year partnership with this creative collective, who have made it their mission to change negative misconceptions about Soweto, primarily through photography. The two founding members of I See A Different You – Fhatuwani Mukheli and Vuyo Mpantsha– were very much involved in the conception and making of Soweto Heart. Scottish Leader invited them to visit Scotland and meet with the blending team, headed up by Dr Kirstie Maccullum, one of the few woman master distillers in the world. Vuyo Mpantsha and Fhatuwani Mukheli of I See A Different You. Picture supplied “Scotland was a mind-blowing experience,” says Mukheli. “How the mixing of all the elements comes together to make a Scottish Leader whisky is incredible; it is in fact both an art and a science. The team at the distillery were nothing but edifying and welcoming. We told them about some of our favourite flavours back home and the wonderful memories they conjur, which they captured beautifully.” Although Soweto Heart was crafted in Scotland, it is definitely inspired by authentic South African flavours, with tasting notes of milk chocolate and toffee to satisfy the South African sweet tooth. The label and carton design also reflects the collaboration between Scotland and South Africa. The result is a fusion of the renowned Scottish tartan and a more contemporary South African pattern, beautifully brought to life with vibrant colours and textures.

I See A Different You and friends. Picture supplied.

“We at Scottish Leader are thrilled to share this new variant with South African whisky lovers. While we have had the pleasure of working with I See A Different You on previous projects, this is definitely the most exciting venture for all of us,” says Lynsay Sampson, marketing manager: Whisky and White Spirits at Distell.

“I See A Different You have welcomed us into their world, and we wanted to extend the same courtesy by welcoming them to our home in Scotland.”

“I See A Different You embodies the Scottish Leader philosophy that magic can be found simply by taking a different view on the world around you. They have been instrumental in dispelling long-held negative perceptions about Soweto, and showing instead the pride of Sowetans, their sense of style, their love of art, the vibrance and energy of the township. Like I See A Different You, Scottish Leader pushes the boundaries,” continues Sampson.

These creatives have been committed to their vision of reframing the stories of Soweto since 2011, when they launched a photographic blog showcasing images that captured their neighbourhood’s uniqueness and contradictions. Their work has now evolved into the creation of an agency that specialises in photography and film.

WATCH: The official launch party of Scottish Leader's Soweto Heart, in collaboration with I See A Different You

To celebrate the launch of Soweto Heart and showcase its namesake’s origin and heritage with pride, I See A Different You will be visiting and documenting a few of Soweto’s diverse neighbourhoods over the next few weeks.

These will include Pimville, where the vision was created; Dube, made famous by Moroka Swallows; and Mfulo, best known for having the first independent cinema in Soweto – Eyethu Bioskop.

“Soweto Heart is a metaphor for having the capacity to see the world differently. It’s more about an attitude than an area code. It’s the story of contemporary, forward-thinkers who take the time to look a little deeper. This is what both I I See A Different You and the Scottish Leader brand are all about,” concludes Sampson.

The limited edition Scottish Leader Soweto Heart is available, at the recommended selling price of R279.00, nationwide while stocks last.



