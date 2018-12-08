Forget about being drunk- this summer it's all about enjoying your cocktails



Mixologists must be relieved at how the latest drink trend- which is all about enjoying their cocktail creations without getting drunk- is being received by people.

Summer 2018/19 is not about drinking to get drunk. That's old hat. It's now all about responsible drinking and making sure that you enjoy the cocktails prepared by mixologists- actually enjoying the flavours used, the fresh fruit and various elements.





We are seeing more people want to explore different flavours with their alcohol beverage of choice and that's why we have seen a rise in flavoured spirits, especially vodka.





Popular French vodka brand, CÎROC is one of the leaders of the trend, with eight flavoured vodkas. The flavours range from apple and French vanilla, to red berry and coconut flavours.





Last week at Cassper Nyovest's Fill-Up Moses Mabhida Stadium concert in Durban, the Ciroc Lounge was one of the most exclusive suites, where they hosted influencers and celebrities alike and serving their latest cocktails.





Leading the creations was Reggie Mthembu, the brand ambassador for Diageo, who was the resident mixologist on the evening. All the cocktails served were created by him.





We spoke to him about the trend of low alchol volume drinks, how mixologists have changed the way we approach cocktails and what we are going to be drinking this summer



