WATCH: Thapelo Mokeona launches new wine channel on YouTube

Two years ago, actor, television presenter, and now winemaker Thapelo Mokoena collaborated with Bosman Family Vineyards in a new venture that celebrates progress and transformation as well as the launch of new wine.

And now, the 'Trackers' star is opening up the world of wine and television-making with the launch of two new YouTube content platforms called Nero TV and The Artist Corner, where he will take viewers and the entire lifestyle offering that comes with wine culture through his experience of becoming a winemaker as well as his journey as an actor and filmmaker.

Thapelo Mokeona launches new wine channel on YouTube. Picture: Supplied

The show is set to delight consumers by not only sharing Mokoena’s journey as a winemaker through his dark grape brand Nero but also broaden the conversation by including other winemakers and brands, so consumers are fully immersed in the rich story of local and international wines.

Mokoena said that the world of wine can come across as very daunting for most people, and working with the Bosman Family Vineyards to produce Nero grape has taught him so much about the industry as well as the process of winemaking and this inspired the idea to create a platform that educates and shares some of the knowledge he has gained along the way.

“One can look forward to digital wine tastings, food pairings, wine reviews, wine eventing, wine myth-busting, distribution and so much more. Nero TV will also introduce you to the benefits of being a member of the Nero Club, which offers endless specials to its loyal consumers and membership base, all the way to getting wine delivered right to your doorstep,” he said.