Tia Maria is a sweet liqueur with a strong coffee character and a complex aromatic structure. Tia Maria dates back to the mid-17th century, when a beautiful young Spanish aristocrat fled the turmoil colonial war brought to the island of Jamaica. Her maid saved one family treasure, a small jewellery box with black pearl earrings and an ancient manuscript with the recipe for a mysterious liqueur. The recipe was named after the courageous woman and Tia Maria was born.

The recipe lay dormant for many years before being rediscovered in the 1940s by Dr. Kenneth Leigh Evans, who began to produce and market it.

There are 3 significant elements to the liqueur:

Tia Maria coffee which provides the distinctive roasted, full-bodied rich taste Madagascar Vanilla provides a pronounced but delicate, fragrant back note Jamaican rum is the ingredient that gives it the body, depth and structure.

Tia Maria has been a favourite for coffee cocktail lovers the world over and it was even used in the very first Espresso Martini recipe over forty years ago.



