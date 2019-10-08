Tide pods are back in the limelight after The Glenlivet, which is the world's second best selling brand of Scotch, released “alcoholic tide pods” last week.

In a Twitter post, the brand said they are redefining how whisky can be enjoyed.

“No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired,” read the post.

According to Food & Wine, The Glenlivet's new pod-like cocktail capsules are made from seaweed, which is one of nature's most renewable resources, and each capsule is filled with 23 milliliters of Scotch whisky.

Director of The Glenlivet, Miriam Eceolaza said as a brand that celebrates originality, they are always looking to break the conventions that have determined how single malt Scotch has historically been enjoyed.

“The Glenlivet Capsule Collection does exactly that, and we're excited to see how people react when they try our glassless cocktails. Our founder, George Smith, always went against the grain, bucking tradition and doing things differently. The Glenlivet Capsule Collection continues his pioneering spirit today,” reported the site.

Most Twitter users were not impressed with this innovation by the brand.

@DrJohnDLove said, “These capsules are VERY BAD for the image of scotch. In particular, you are cheapening Glenlivet. Scotch is meant to be sipped, it’s complex flavors enjoyed in micro sips. As soon as you treat it like tequila or cheap hooch, your brand is dead. END THIS CAMPAIGN NOW!”

@jackfrombkln said, “This destroys the experience of tasting a good scotch. You can't nose it. You can't sip it. You can't fold your tongue, & then flatten your tongue inside your mouth, exposing different flavor receptors. You can't break a bottle over someone's head. Never listen to marketing.”

But, one user, @AltObedience was happy with it. .

“Finally, that huge burden of having to find a glass, pour liquid into a glass, bring that glass all the way up to my mouth, repeatedly, in order to drink said liquid, and afterwards, cleaning and shelving that glass, has finally fallen from my shoulders,'' said @AltObedience.

In a recent post by The Glenlivet, they assured drinkers that they are committed to producing safe, responsible, and delicious products for adults, and that the capsules are limited London Cocktail Week release, and are not available elsewhere.