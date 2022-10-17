WATCH: These are the 10 best South African sauvignon blancs to drink right now

Sauvignon Blanc is one of the most popular and affordable white wines in the world. It is known for its high acidity and typical green herbal flavours. It gives its best in a cooler climate but grows nearly everywhere, offering a variety of styles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Have you ever found yourself staring at many sauvignon blanc bottles, wondering which one you would like best? Worry not, as SA’s best ten have been revealed. SA's top Sauvignon Blanc wines are versatile and elegant, and consumers around the world can only expect the best. This is according to the panel of leading wine experts who, this year, had to select the best ten out of hundred sixty-one wines during the prestigious 2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition. SA's top Sauvignon Blanc wines are versatile and elegant and consumers around the world can only expect the best. Picture: Supplied Sauvignon Blanc South Africa announced the winners on Thursday during a special awards function at FNB Portside in Cape Town, with Success Lekabe as the MC and Sunset Sweatshop as the entertainment.

Sauvignon Blanc SA's Chairperson RJ Botha said this year's top ten is exciting and particularly striking. "It's amazing how our winemakers take advantage of their particular terroir to produce their distinctive styles of Sauvignon Blanc. The 102 producers who entered 161 wines deserve praise for the mark they make on the styles and flavour profiles from various terroirs and regions. This year is once again recognised for the excellent balance of winning wines that appear in the top ten for the first time, as well as those that have already achieved this feat before. Many thanks to our partners FNB and EVER Solutions, for understanding our industry and their contribution to our success," said Botha. Here are the top ten best South African Sauvignon Blancs to drink right now (in alphabetical order).

Story continues below Advertisement