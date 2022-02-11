WATCH: They would rather be canned than cancelled! Savanna in a can an apology to fans for cider shortage

We drank up all the Savanna. Sales shot up in 2020: we even started a viral craze to balance one or more bottles of the dry cider on our head, face, back, or chin or down it in one go. We were popping through bottles like there was no tomorrow – and it turns out, there wasn't. Last year Savanna fans found it harder to get their hands on their favourite, premium, crisp, and dry cider brand due to a global supply chain crisis compounded by shipping delays. The enormous love and support from South Africans resulted in a situation where the brand doubled in size in the past twelve months, creating significant pressure on demand and supply.

The brand continued to work around the clock to produce and supply millions of litres of the iconic cider to customers and consumers each week, but some fans still noticed their brand selling out fast and missing from fridges and shelves. Taking to social media, one user wrote: “There’s a shortage of Savanna in SA. Several liquor traders in Gauteng have told their customers that there would be a shortage of all Savanna cider variants, with a Spar liquor outlet in Midwater in KwaZulu-Natal indicating that the shortage could last for four to six months. The Spar Tops outlet has put up a sign telling customers of the shortage.” Another wrote: “Le utlwile ka kgang ya Savanna? Distell has started putting out notices in SA that for the next 4-6months the cider won't be easily available..go di production shortage.. Ke raya gore y'all should start stocking up.”

Working hard not to let consumers go dry they are back bringing fans a sophisticated 300ml limited edition can of Savanna Dry while having a laugh at their own expense. The brand introduced the limited edition can in a cancel court ad where they are seen up against their consumers. During the court proceedings, the alcohol brand is brutally honest and owns up to the (very) public product supply chain challenges and glass constraints that they have been facing during 2021 admitting: “We never meant to let you down. And we’re doing everything we can to fix it…”