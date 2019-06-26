Olive oil cake that is disguised as a dirty kitchen sponge, which he topped the cake with mint crumbs, that resemble the abrasive side of a sponge, and foamed sweet milk "soap suds." Picture from Instagram (Ben Churchill)

We know food is a unique type of art as it plays with all of our senses. Scrolling through Instagram this week, I came across this amazing account, @chefbenchurchill, who is a fantastically creative chef and “food illusionist” carving out his own niche in the culinary world.

Churchill specialises in creating stunning illusions out of desserts that can resemble other foods and every day objects.

From making simple candy in the form of an apple or toast to edible ashtrays and rotten oranges, Churchill always surprises his followers with his work.

One of his food pictures that received quite a lot of likes and comments was a creation of an olive oil cake disguised as a dirty kitchen sponge. The cake is then topped with mint crumbs, that resemble the abrasive side of a sponge, and foamed sweet milk "soap suds."

His other creations have included a mouldy orange cake, covered with a dusting of white, and green bubblegum meringue powder.

Churchill has fun with food in a way that allows us to see the funny side of it.

Now the question is- would you eat this dessert if it was placed in front of you?