WATCH: TikToker loses front teeth after 'too many mimosas'

A young woman was left suffering far worse than a bad hangover after an unruly bottomless brunch when she toppled off a friend’s shoulder and knocked out all of her front teeth in a gruesome mimosa-fuelled accident. Cathey Autumn documented the unfortunate consequences of a recent drunken outing in a now-viral TikTok video, in which she recorded herself getting progressively drunk while drinking mimosas – before sharing a shocking clip of herself with blood pouring from her mouth while revealing several missing teeth. In the video, Autumn is seen enjoying what looks like a fun-filled brunch with family and friends; she regularly updates viewers on the group’s drinking progress, filming herself after four mimosas, then six, and then seven – while her companions also proudly boast about their alcohol intake. "This is me after four mimosas," Autumn first says in the video. The video then swaps between her and her friends proceeding to drink more cocktails. "This is me after eight mimosas," a male friend says on camera. The video cuts to another companion, this time a woman, who says, "This is me after two mimosas."

At one point, the camera returns to Autumn, but she seemingly has lost track of the number of cocktails she has knocked back.

"This is me after I think six mimosas," she says before correcting herself with, "This is me after seven mimosas."

Afterward, the video cuts to an older man who believes he's had "two flights of mimosas." It then reverts to Autumn’s first male friend who appears to be on the phone. He tells the camera, "This is me after all the flights of mimosas."

The video, which has since been uploaded to Twitter, has been viewed more than 4 million times and retweeted almost 40k times since the time of publication.

According to Healthline, while moderate alcohol consumption can be part of a healthy lifestyle, alcohol isn’t generally considered healthy. Part of its mixed reputation comes from both the short- and long-term effects it has on your body and your health, from your brain to your blood sugar, to your liver.

They reveal that people who have alcohol use disorder tend to have higher plaque levels on their teeth and are three times as likely to experience permanent tooth loss.