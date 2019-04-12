Casa Dragones has Oprah's stamp of approval. Picture from Instagram

As the saying goes, diamonds are a girls' best friend but Trevor Noah is well aware what the way to Oprah Winfrey's heart is. What do you get a woman who has everything? Well, if the woman happens to be Oprah, you get her tequila.

This week the Queen of Talk was a guest on "The Daily Show" with Trevoh Noah and although she's sat down the SA comedian before, this was her first guest appearance on his show.

But before the two sat down to chat, Oprah walked into her dressing room to a surprise gift from Trevoh - her favourite tequila.

It's public knowledge that Casa Dragones is Oprah's favourite tequila. It's a craft tequila brand described as "an independent, small batch producer with a passion for creating exceptional sipping tequilas."

Unfortunately this tequila, which is made in Jalisco, Mexico is not available in SA. So next time you're overseas and in the mood for tequila, just remember this is on of "Oprah's Favourite" Things so it's definitely worth a try.