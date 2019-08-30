Tea lovers? What’s the right way to make tea?

I’m asking this because there is a video of a guy making tea that has gone viral, and left tea lovers screaming.

A week ago, a Twitter account by the name @hollharl shared a forty-eight second video with the caption: “My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world” that left Twitter users mad.

The video shows the “boyfriend” putting a few spoons of sugar into a mug, followed by some hot water, followed by a splash of milk, then a tea bag that is only soaked for a few seconds, and tweeps seem to be disturbed by the whole method.

Twitter user, @francesweetman said: “Everything about this is wrong and it is causing intense anxiety.”

@dvwhat said, “Why does it loop? No one should ever see have to see this more than once. And once hurts to watch!”

Another user, @wserepeat said, “I don't know you, lady, but you need to throw the whole boyfriend away and that cup of whatever that is.”

But, @Armstrongmsith came to his defense, and said he allows it because he didn’t put the milk in first.

