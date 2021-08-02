WATCH: Young elephant stealing leftover milk from empty bottles is the best thing on the internet today

Social media has formed an important part of our lives. Given the trying times the world is facing these days, it keeps everyone in touch and serves as a mode of entertainment. Recently, a video that shows a baby elephant searching for milk in empty bottles surfaced on the internet. It shows an elephant, Enkikwe, from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, using his trunk to find leftover milk in empty bottles.

“Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs,” they wrote. Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021 The 22 seconds-clip, which was shared on June 28, has garnered a lot of views and likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the adorable video of Enkikwe, users dropped their comments in the reply section. While the caption jokingly suggested that he was “stealing” the milk, users rallied behind the tusker to hail his act of preventing the wastage.

One user wrote: “That has to be one of the cutest things I've ever seen! I marvel that the SWT has developed a formula that not only has all the nutrients the babies need but is clearly delicious as well.” Another wrote: “She was making sure there was no milk that could spoil in the heat!". While a third commented: :Clever Enkikwe, no waste."