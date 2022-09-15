Where to celebrate the iconic Negroni Week in SA

What’s more fun than bar-crawling through your city on a warm afternoon, knowing that every sip is helping a worthy cause? Well, it is that time of year again, when bars and cocktail lovers raise a glass of the iconic red Negroni cocktail and drink for a good cause.

Celebrating a decade of delicious Negroni creations, this year Negroni Week takes place between September 12 and September 18. A celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails, and a way to raise much-needed funds for charitable causes, it is an event you won’t want to miss. A glass of Negroni. Picture: Isabella Mendes/Pexels In its landmark tenth year, the initiative has shifted to welcome a new single official giving partner, Slow Food.

Slow Food is a global movement of local communities and activists, across more than 160 countries, that envisions a world where everyone can enjoy food and beverages that are good for them, good for the people who grow it, and good for the planet. Just like the Negroni and Campari, Slow Food has Italian roots, creating the perfect pairing. Negroni Week started in 2013 when Campari and Imbibe magazine came together with the main purpose of raising money for charitable causes around the world.

This September marks its 10th anniversary, with fundraising proceeds going to the new charitable partner. Funds raised in this year’s initiative will directly support Slow Food’s international projects such as the promotion of food and beverage education and knowledge exchange. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lutho Pasiya (@thefoodwriter1) With more than 30 participating restaurants and bars in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, and Durban, you can enjoy exclusively created Negronis at popular bars such as Burger & Lobster, Sin & Tax, Aleia, Mamacita, Spiga and more. Visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XUE2GW3baJpLmnPKW4HSCJPheXDNS6-d for a comprehensive list of local participating outlets.

