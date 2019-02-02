National Beer Day today is the perfect time to try a new brew.

Beer lovers rejoice today is the day you can appreciate your brew, it’s officially South African National Beer Day. From craft beer to the trusted and much loved brews from local commercial brewers, today is the day to sip a beer you’ve never tasted before.

Over 50 events and events across all seven provinces across the country celebrated the inaugural #SANBeerDay in 2018.

“The support from all the various breweries across SA, big or small was overwhelming we hope to have to have an even bigger support base this year,” said Lucy Corne, #SANBeerDay organiser.

Cape Town

Newlands Brewery

Where: 3 Main Road, Newlands

Times: 10 am and 12 pm

Cost: R 100 per person

It's South Africa's annual National Beer Day and they are offering a free beer glass with all brewery tours and tastings for R100. Pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointments. Tours are subject to availability. Arrive at least 20 minutes early in order to sign in, no alcohol to be consumed prior to the tour, closed flat shoes to be worn, the tour is not accessible to those in wheelchairs or making use of walking aids and no pets.

The Woodstock Brewery

Where: 252 Albert Road, Woodstock

Time: 12h00 – 17h30

Ticket price: Free entrance

About

Bings Bru EPA is running a tap for the day at The Woodstock Brewery. Our new range of summer T Shirts will be on sale - come #SharetheStoke and you could win a 12-bottle case of Bings Bru.

Brick Lane Eatery

Where: The Quays, Park Lane, Century City

Time 10 am – 5 pm

Ticket price: Free entrance

About

Brick Lane Eatery is celebrating the annual South African National Beer Day with all beer on tap (Striped Horse, CBC Pale Ale, CBC Amber Weiss & Castle Lite) on special for R 30 per 500ml – all day long.

Enjoy your favourite brew today. Picture by Simon Dawson for Bloomberg

Johannesburg

SAB World of Beer

Where: 15 Helen Joseph Street, Newtown

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Ticket price: from R 160 per person

About

It's South Africa's annual National Beer Day and the SAB World of Beer is offering a discounted beer tour & tasting package at R 170 per person, a buy 2 beers & get 1 free beer special and a food & beer pairing package for R 160 per person.

Eugene’s

Where: 69 Freight Rd, Louwlardia, Centurion

11:30 – until stocks last

Ticket price: free entrance

About

Devil’s Peak Brewing Co is celebrating the annual South African National Beer Day with a buy one, get one free on Devil’s Peak Lager at Founders At Giles from 12pm – while stocks last.

Roeks Beer

Where: Cor. R24 and R98 Magaliesburg, Gauteng

Time: 10 am till 10 pm

Ticket price: Free entry Special with your food order.

About

Mogallywood Brewery is celebrating the annual South African National Beer Day with a buy one, get one free on Roeks Draught beers at the White Dog Taproom from 10am to 10pm with your food order.

Durban

Balgowan Brewery

Where: Balgowan, Midlands Forest Lodge, KZN Midlands

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Ticket price: free entrance

About

Balgowan Brewery is opening the doors for tours to beer lovers in celebration of South African National Beer Day 2019. Burgers will be provided by the Caversham Mill Restaurant. Vegetarians and non-beer lovers are welcome to join! Short self-guided hiking trails are available to the adventurous, and a play jungle-gym to occupy any little ones.

Tours start at 11 am and 14:30 pm

Lions River Craft Brewery and Beer Garden

Where: 72 Riverside Farm, 3276 Lidgetton

Time: 12h00 to 16h30

Ticket price: R195 per person

About

Entertainment by Roake Kemp

Tickets includes a braai pack, Irish potatoes and Midlands country salad

To book, email [email protected]

Enjoy #SANBeerDay responsibly. Don't drink and drive