Whether you’re looking for a rose or something with more depth, here are the new wines to try this season

Finally! The warmer months are on their way, and with them come relaxation, various festivities, and lots of sunshine. It is time to delve into the refreshing wines of summer. Whether you are looking for a rose wine or something with more depth, there are plenty of options out there that will fit your taste buds and suit any occasion. Below, we will give you some recommendations on the best summer wines on the market so you can find your perfect seasonal shout.

Double Barrel Reserve 2020 Nederburg’s exciting new double-barrel reserve is a Bordeaux-style wine with a special new touch. It brings together the winery’s hallmark Cabernet Sauvignon in classic combination with Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Malbec. What makes that deliciously proportioned blend stand apart, though, lies in the detail of the maturation of its components. Red winemaker Zinaschke Steyn says each of the five varieties were individually vinified and that included their ageing in contact with French oak for twelve months. Steyn says, however, the Merlot portion was taken from the barrel after nine months, then blended and returned to the barrel for a further three months of maturation.

“All components were then combined to achieve what we believe is a beautifully balanced whole. Call this double-barrel process a small detail, but it delivers a significant impact. It has turned a terrifically juicy, succulent, and appetising wine into one with the finest-grained silky texture and a thrilling richness and depth,” he says. Nederburg double-barrel reserve is an absolute treat with a wide range of South African street food such as bunny chow, Amagwinya (vetkoek) with mince, boerewors, or steak rolls, dombolo (dumplings) with beef stew, or salomie (curry-filled roti). Retail price: R115

Belaire Bleu Launching in South Africa next month, Luc Belaire has announced the newest handcrafted cuvée to join the Belaire family: Belaire Bleu. This limited-edition release is a spectacular sapphire colour, inspired by the beautiful blue waters of the Côte d’Azur in Belaire’s country of birth, France. With stunning aromas of fresh berries and tropical fruits, it is balanced with an elegant freshness and roundness, which make this cuvée truly special. This exciting blue bubbly makes a compelling statement when enjoyed by the glass and is ideal for dramatic cocktails. Belaire Bleu is expected to splash onto the scene in much the same way as the company’s first release, Belaire Rosé. Chief executive officer of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish, says Belaire Bleu is the ultimate addition to an already outstanding family of wines and their wider portfolio at Sovereign Brands.

“Our ethos of breaking from convention has helped us carve out a formula for creating award-winning brands. Our fans demand something different: exceptional drinks which reject the ordinary and embody the future. Belaire, Bumbu and McQueen and the Violet Fog continue to grow at triple-digit rates; and we know Bleu will continue that trajectory for Belaire,” says Berish. Retail price: R499 Chateau Libertas

Ever noticed how many wines in South Africa have “Chateau” as part of their name? Only one: Chateau Libertas. In 1935, the country signed an agreement with the French that prevented the use of the term by any local producer from that point on. Why the exception for Chateau Libertas? It was established in 1932 before the deal was inked, so it escaped prohibition. At almost ninety years old, this fine, classic Cabernet Sauvignon-led red blend is still exceptional. In September, the 2019 vintage featured as a top ten wine in the 2021 Prescient Signature Red Blend Report. The winning wines in the line-up scored between 94 and 91 points each. Chateau Libertas achieved a highly respectable 92. There is more. It was also selected as the very best buy of all, retailing as it does for a mere R59 a bottle. The founder of Chateau Libertas, a medical doctor, Dr William Charles Winshaw, created the smooth, easy-drinking, juicy and delicious blend because he believed it could be part of a healthy adult South African lifestyle. The wine is also available in a 2-litre box for R120. Florence

Vergelegen, the 321-year-old wine estate in Somerset West renowned for its award-winning wines, has launched its very first rosé, just in time for summer enjoyment. A lovely rose-gold colour, with a long, dewy after-taste, the wine is named ‘Florence’ after Florence, Lady Phillips, chatelaine of the glorious estate from 1917-1941. Under the new Vergelegen management of managing director Wayne Coetzer, together with André van Rensburg, long-established winemaker since 1998, the two developed the concept of creating a wine that would be innovative and exciting for the grand old estate and would rival the best rosés in the world. The grapes were selected from Vergelegen’s Stonepine vineyards (Malbec) and Rooiland vineyards (Shiraz). They were hand-picked, and a whole bunch pressed to limit colour and phenolic extraction, says van Rensburg. “The grapes were very carefully pressed until recovery of around 500 litres. After that, you have to press too hard, and the juice becomes too dark and phenolic,” he says.

Van Rensburg also insisted on the grape juice being stored for 24 hours at 10˚C, which lowered the colour phenolic content to reach the perfect hue. It was cold fermented and stored for two weeks before stabilisation and bottling. “The trick was to attain the perfect colour that would enhance the wine’s appeal and complement the pink colour of the camellia garden blooms,” notes Coetzer. “I call it ‘the first of the summer wine’, although it is suitable for all seasons and occasions and is enjoyed by men and women.”