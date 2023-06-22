Wine etiquette: The top 7 do's and don'ts of drinking wine

Have you ever found yourself at an event sipping on some wine, scanning the room comparing your own drinking to that of those around you, hoping you are not unknowingly making a fool of yourself? Trust me when I say, you are not alone. Drinking wine is different from drinking a cocktail or a beer - it comes with a certain air of elegance.

Brand manager at FAT bastard Riekie Viljoen says that the goal is to enjoy and appreciate the wine’s unique nuances. “Take your time to appreciate the colour of the wine, witness how it moves in the glass, and breathe in its unique aroma. Take your time and savour each and every sip,” said Viljoen. Drinking wine is different from drinking a cocktail or a beer - it comes with a certain air of elegance. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Below are Riekie Viljoen’s simple do's and don'ts of wine drinking.

Do swirl, sniff, and savour When presented with a glass of wine, it's perfectly acceptable to engage in a little wine aerobics. Gently swirl your glass to release the aromas, take a sniff, and let the scents tantalise your senses. Then, take a small sip and let the flavours dance on your taste buds.

Don't overthink the pairing game While it's true that certain food and wine pairings can enhance the overall dining experience, don't stress too much about finding the perfect match. Unless you're hosting a formal tasting, feel free to experiment and trust your own preferences.

If you enjoy sipping a bold red with your fish and chips or a crisp white with your steak, go for it! The most important rule is to drink what you enjoy. Do hold your glass by the stem When it comes to holding your wine glass, the stem is your friend.

By grasping the stem instead of the bowl, you avoid warming the wine with your body heat, which can alter its taste. Plus, it looks quite elegant and prevents unsightly fingerprints on the glass. Drinking wine is different from drinking a cocktail or a beer - it comes with a certain air of elegance. Picture: Pexels/Jep Gambardella Don't be afraid to ask questions Wine can be a vast and complex subject, and there's always something new to learn. If you're attending a wine tasting or dining at a restaurant with an extensive wine list, don't hesitate to ask questions.

Sommeliers and wine enthusiasts love sharing their knowledge and recommendations, so embrace your curiosity and expand your vinous horizons. Do enjoy a variety of wines Life is too short to stick to just one type of wine. Explore the world of wine by sampling different varieties, regions, and styles.

From the crisp and refreshing whites to the robust and velvety reds, each bottle tells a unique story. Have fun trying out different options, organising tastings with friends, and discovering your personal favourites along the way. Don't judge a wine by its price tag

While some exquisite wines come with a hefty price tag, don't let that deter you from exploring more affordable options. Great wines can be found at various price points, and the value of a wine is subjective. Trust your palate and enjoy the experience, regardless of the bottle's price tag. After all, wine is meant to be savoured and shared, not merely measured by its price.

Do toast and clink glasses A celebratory "cheers" is always a welcome addition to any gathering. When toasting, maintain eye contact and raise your glass slightly before taking a sip. It's also customary to clink glasses gently with those around you, accompanied by well-wishes or a heartfelt toast. Just be mindful not to clink too vigorously and risk a spill.

“Wine drinking is an activity meant to be enjoyed with enthusiasm, curiosity, and a touch of playfulness. “Remember, the ultimate goal is to savour each sip, explore new flavours, and create wonderful memories with friends and loved ones. “So, raise your glass, toast to life's pleasures, and let the wine take you on a delightful journey. Cheers to a lifetime of enjoyable wine experiences and may there always be more to share!” Viljoen concluded.