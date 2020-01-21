Wine trends to look out for in 2020









We are already well into the new year, so it is time to reflect on the past year and look ahead at what is happening in the world of wine this year. Picture: Supplied What will be in your wine glass in 2020? We are already well into the new year, so it is time to reflect on the past year and look ahead at what is happening in the world of wine this year. We spoke to the director of Wine Cellar fine wine merchants, Roland Peens who shared his forecast for the new decade. Wine Cellar started trading 20 years ago as an importer of fine wine, based in Observatory in Cape Town. Bordeaux is their specialty although they focus on fine wines from Burgundy, the Rhône and elsewhere in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Germany.

They offer fine local wines that push the boundaries and they can source any local wine at competitive prices.

Wine Cellar Director, Roland Peens. Picture: Supplied

According to Peen’s, this is what to look out for this year when it comes to wine.

Canned wines

The US market is booming with canned wine and it is already becoming apparent in the local market.

So far there have been several 2019 vintage wines that are available in a can. As long as you are not keeping the wine for too long, the benefits are obvious.

Rosé

The number of new, dry, salmon-coloured rosés on the market is remarkable. Especially when compared to the sweet, bright pink rosés of the past. With the growing demand for high-end, refined rosé, expect more subtle, age-worthy and serious versions, made from the likes of Mourvèdre and Grenache.

Better oak

Gone are the days of over-oaked wines! Hooray! Not only is oak expensive, but today's winemakers focus more on fruit purity and balance, allowing the terroir and personality of the grape to shine through.

Graham Beck's Cuveé Clive. Picture: Supplied

Blanc de Blancs

Premium South African sparkling wine, or Cap Classique, is a growing category as the quality moves closer towards the best in the world. With Chardonnay being a stronger category than Pinot Noir however, many of the top Cap Classiques are 100% Chardonnay or Blanc de Blancs. Graham Beck's Cuveé Clive is a case in point.

2017 vintage

The top 2017 reds are slowly hitting the market and they are very, very good. Time will only tell if they are on par or better than the 2015 vintage which has been hailed as the greatest modern-day vintage.

Online retail boom

This continues to be a major and growing trend in wine. Not only is wine heavy to carry, but browsing the internet is often a better way to find out about wines you may be interested in. Expect more and better options for online wine retail in 2020, as SA catches up to international shopping trends.