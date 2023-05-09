Winter cocktails that won’t have you slurring your speech

Some people like the taste of alcohol but hate getting drunk. When grooving with them, they insist on drinking a non-alcoholic beer because they still want that taste, not the effect.
Winter is known as the season when a lot of people drink spirits to keep warm. Tanqueray has introduced a new Gin with 0.0 alcohol volume, designed for people who want to enjoy that Gin taste but still stay sober.
If you’re one of those people, here are the top three cocktails you can try this season and not get you drunk.
4 O’clock tea
For tea lovers who want to be edgy, 4 O’clock tea is a must-try.
Ingredients
- 50ml of 0.0 alcohol-free gin
- 30ml cranberry juice
- 15ml lime juice
- 1 chai-infused ice cube made from chai tea
- Cinnamon quill
- Tonic
- Ice
Method
For infused ice cubes, boil water and put in a chai teabag. Allow to infuse and set aside to cool. Once cooled, pour into an ice tray and freeze.
Add all ingredients (except the infused ice) into a shaker with plain ice and shake for five seconds. Pour and strain into a coupette glass over the chai-infused ice. Top with tonic and garnish with a smoking cinnamon quill.
Tom Collins
Lemons and oranges are nice in winter. So after downing this drink, you may want to eat that slice of lemon or orange. No one is going to judge you.
Ingredients
- 50ml 0.0 alcohol-free gin
- 25ml lemon juice
- 25ml sugar syrup
- 100ml soda water
- Fresh lemon or orange slice
Method
Pour the non-alcoholic gin into a tall glass, and add the lemon juice and sugar syrup over ice. Top it with soda water and add a fresh lemon or orange slice to garnish.
Citric smash
Citrus is good for your health. Don’t be shy smash it, and enjoy.
Ingredients
- 50ml alcohol-free gin
- 25ml lemon juice
- 25ml basil and orange juice infusion
- 2 lemongrass, apple and mint flavour-infused ice cubes
- Ice
- Fresh basil leaves
For Infused ice, you will need fresh lemon grass, fresh mint and apple juice.
Method
For infused ice cubes, place lemon grass and mint in apple juice and refrigerate for two hours. Strain and pour the juice into an ice tray and freeze.
Add all ingredients (except the infused ice) into a cocktail shaker with plain ice and shake for five seconds. Then pour through a strainer over the infused ice in a tumbler glass. Garnish with basil, and enjoy.
Although these drinks are made with a non-alcoholic spirit, they are not for persons under the age of 18.