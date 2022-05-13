World Cocktail Day: 5 easy classic cocktails anyone can make to celebrate the day

It’s not like you ever need a good reason to have a cocktail, but because today is World Cocktail Day, you have a valid reason to do so. Whether you’re a tequila lover, able to shake up a mean margarita or enjoy the simplicity of a classic gin and tonic, everyone has their go-to cocktail.

These days, when you go to a restaurant or bar, the cocktail list on the drinks menu is longer than the list of main meals on the food menu. Mixologists are constantly coming up with the most innovative concoctions. From bizarre combinations to interactive experiences, cocktails have come a long way. While there are some weird and wacky cocktails out there, we can always go back to the good old classics and you’ll know exactly what you’re getting.

Here’s a list of classic cocktails that just anyone can stir, shake and sip on. Mimosa Champagne and orange juice. That’s it. One cannot ask for a simpler cocktail. Perfect for brunches.

Mimosa. Picture: Unsplash The G&T Gin has become hugely popular over the past few years and people have come up with the most creative ways to enjoy it, but one can never go wrong with a simple gin and tonic. All you need to add is lots of ice. You don’t even need all the fancy trimmings. Simple gin and tonic. Picture: Unsplash Margaritas

For those who love their tequila, this one is a no-brainer. While a frozen margarita might be a bit tricky to whip at home, the shaken version is equally satisfying and so easy to make. All you need your favourite tequila, lime juice, and triple sec. Shake it up with a whole lot of ice and enjoy. Margarita. Picture: Unsplash The Old Fashioned If you’re a whiskey or bourbon lover and you can’t make an Old Fashioned, then you don’t know what you’re missing. Once you’ve had one, you will never want to sip on your whiskey any other way. While this cocktail contains a few more ingredients than the others, it’s well worth it. But the basics are simple, your choice of bourbon or whiskey, a slice of orange peel, and a few dashes of bitters. You can dress it with a maraschino cherry if you’re feeling fancy.

