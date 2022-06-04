World Cognac Day: Want to get the most out of your favourite cognac? We got an expert to spill the brown liquor

Today is World Cognac Day! Cognac is a brandy made from white wine grapes. The grapes are made into wine, then distilled into a delicious grape spirit known as eau de vie, and then aged to make cognac.

Lauded for its taste and traditions, cognac hails from designated grape-growing regions in Cognac, France. First mentioned in 1617, it’s a spirit with history and made with mastery. To celebrate this day we sat down with Hennessy’s global ambassador Jordan Bushell who unpacked the versatility and mixability of cognac. Bushell joined the Hennessy team in 2010 as the US Ambassador of Mixology and Brand Education. Travelling all around the globe to discover new flavours and techniques, he brings his knowledge, experience, and passion when crafting cocktails for Hennessy cognac. Since joining the team, he has been the man behind the design, development, and creation of the diverse cocktails featured around the world.

What to mix with cognac? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Bushell (@mixingjordan) Bushell said there are no rules when it comes to cognac; it is just as enjoyable served neat, on the rocks, in a cocktail, or with a mixer. When it comes to mixers he suggested ginger ale. Bushell said the spicy taste of ginger marries delightfully with certain cognacs. “If you fancy a refreshing drink, then pairing a VS or VSOP with ginger ale and ice is a great combination,” he said.

Another mixer Bushell suggested was tonic. He said tonic pairs perfectly and brings out the tones of fruit that cognac is noted for. Besides these two he also suggested having it on the rocks. "Adding ice dilutes the Cognac in the glass, reducing the percentage of alcohol. This in turn reveals subtle differences in the aroma and taste. Expect to discover further fruits and spices from the cognac," said Bushell.