World Gin Day: No matter how you enjoy your gin, the perfect food pairing will enhance the experience

It’s World Gin Day on 11 June and while no one really needs a good reason to enjoy their favourite gin, this is the day you can truly celebrate your love for it. Whether you like to keep it simple and stick to the classic gin and tonic, or enjoy experimenting with different flavours and creating extravagant cocktails, it’s always great to have a little nibble while sipping on your drink.

If you’re not sure about what pairs well with gin, the experts at Sipsmith’s have put together a few tasty treats to enjoy. Salty meets sweet Strongly flavoured cheeses like camembert, Stilton, and your favourite cheddar cheese pair well with the botanical notes of gin.

Nuts like salted peanuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pistachios, and macadamia are recommended because of their fatty and salty taste that – again – pairs amazingly with gin. Put these together, drizzle with honey, and what do you get? A gin enthusiast’s favourite appetiser! It’s the perfect sweet, salty, and creamy combo you should definitely try at the next dinner party. Use strongly flavoured cheeses like camembert. Picture: Pexels Something for the chocoholics

Need something to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings? Chocolate has a creamy and rich flavour profile that complements the herbaceous hints of juniper in gin. Gin’s herbal notes help white chocolate shine, while milk and dark chocolate paired with berries or citrus highlight its floral flavours. For a fruity twist, add some orange or peach slices to your dessert, or coat cherries and lychees in chocolate for a unique contrast against the bitter fizz of your G&T.

Oranges and chocolate are a perfect combination. Picture: Pexels Spice things up Complementing gin’s sharp and crisp notes with something hot and spicy tends to cool and refresh the palette and heightens the overall taste experience. But, it’s not just about the heat, gin’s botanical notes go well with other spices found in curries and samoosa fillings.

