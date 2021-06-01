World Milk Day: 3 types of milk that do your body good

Today is World Milk Day, a day that is celebrated all over the world to mark the contributions of the dairy sector when it comes to economic development, nutrition, and farmers.

Milk does a body good, but health experts reveal that not everybody benefits from the same old cow’s milk.

In fact, more than half of adults have trouble digesting lactose, the sugar found in milk, and symptoms can range from GI woes to skin reactions like rashes and acne, to feeling bloated and uncomfortable.

But even if you can digest lactose like a professional, you may find another milk more in line with your dietary needs. And there are so many varieties - made from plants, nuts, and grains that you can try.

For a vegan diet, try hemp milk

Experts reveal that all of the non-dairy alternatives are suitable for vegans, but hemp milk has a higher level of omega-3 fat than the others, which makes it a great pour for vegans looking for non-meat sources of this essential fatty acid.

Rice milk is also recommended as it has more sugar than these other kinds of milk and has no protein whatsoever.

For healthy fats, try coconut milk

Coconut milk has recently become very popular. It’s a tasty alternative to cow’s milk that may also provide a number of health benefits. People generally use coconut milk as an ingredient in cooking. It can be used to thicken and sweeten savoury sauces or add creaminess and a coconut flavour to desserts.

For fewer calories, try almond milk

Those looking for a dairy-free milk substitute have probably stumbled across almond milk and wondered: “Is almond milk good for you?” Whether you’re a vegan, sensitive to milk, or just don’t like the taste, experts say almond milk is a fabulous alternative.

They say while almond milk is becoming more and more popular, it’s important to note that it doesn’t provide as much protein or calcium to be a complete substitute, so make sure you receive adequate amounts from other sources.

Related video: