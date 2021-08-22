World Plant Milk Day: Why more people are switching to plant milk

August 22 marks annual World Plant Milk Day – a day to celebrate and promote dairy alternatives and to expose the alleged cruelty of the dairy industry. The day was founded by Robbie Lockie, co-founder of Plant Based News, in 2017, and it was established as a partnership with ProVeg in 2018. The campaign has grown and acquired the attention of millions of people around the world, accelerating the transition from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives.

According to ProVeg, plant-based milk is low in saturated fatty acids and free of cholesterol. They say that plant-based milk also contains polyunsaturated fatty acids like omega 3 and omega 6, and consuming them as a part of a balanced diet helps to maintain a healthier lipid profile essential for cardiovascular health and an active lifestyle. Based on the World Plant Milk Day website also, they say that a plant-based diet that includes plant milk is good for health as it can assist in preventing diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, weight problems and specific sorts of cancer. Choosing it will also help make you feel more energetic, less puffed up, clear your skin, improve your digestion, and have other health advantages, it says.